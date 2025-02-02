Emergency services called to 'deliberate' fire at derelict building in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 14:58 BST
Emergency services were called after a ‘deliberate’ fire broke out at a derelict building in Eastbourne.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Leslie Street, Seaside at 3.30am on Sunday, February 2, following reports of a fire.

Ambulance crews as well as Sussex Police were on the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that they are treating the fire as ‘deliberate’ and have called any witnesses to the fire to contact them.

The spokesperson said: "We are treating a fire, which broke out at a derelict property in Seaside, Eastbourne, in the early hours of Sunday 2 February, as deliberate.

“Enquiries are continuing and any witnesses to the incident are asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 152 of 02/02.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue service added: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called on February 2 at 3.30am to a fire at a property, with smoke affecting the flats above, on Seaside, Eastbourne.

“Three fire engines were in attendance. Crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey used four breathing apparatus and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hotspots and a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance.

“The ambulance service were also called to attend however all persons were accounted for and no casualties reported.

“The incident was handed over to Sussex Police.

“An investigation will take place in due course.”

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

1. Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

2. Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

3. Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

4. Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services called to fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesSeasideSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice