Emergency services called to East Sussex crash involving cars and motorbike

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 11:04 GMT
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a two cars and a motorcycle in East Sussex.

Emergency services were seen in attendance at the scene of the incident on the A259 in Little Common Road in Bexhill.

The incident took place on December 24 at 5pm closing the road until 7.30pm.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

