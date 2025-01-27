Emergency services called to fire at Eastbourne home

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:14 BST
Emergency services were called to help put out a fire at a home in Eastbourne.

Two fire engines from Eastbourne were called at 10.33am on Monday, January 27 to reports of a fire at a house in Wakehurst Road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was deemed to be accidental and no casualties were reported at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We were called on January 27 at 10.33am to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne.

“Two fire engines were in attendance from Eastbourne and the Aerial Ladder Platform.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire is deemed to be accidental and there were no casualties reported.”

Related topics:Emergency services
