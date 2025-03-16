Crews from the fire service were called to Roman Lane in Southwater just after midday on Sunday, March 16.

The fire service have told residents to avoid the area while crews deal with the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called shortly after midday to reports of a fire involving several properties on Roman Lane in Southwater.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high pressure hose reels to bring the fire under control.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area, so we would urge those living nearby to keep doors and windows closed and for people to avoid the area for the time being to allow firefighters to work safely.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Emergency services attended reports of a property fire in Roman Lane, Southwater on Sunday, 16 March at around 12pm.

“The road was closed while West Sussex Fire and Rescue worked to control and extinguish the fire, which had spread to four neighbouring properties.

“No injuries were reported, and enquiries around the circumstances of the fires remain ongoing at this time.

“We are aware of videos circulating online, and are asking anyone with information or footage to contact police.

“You can do this by filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 402 of 16/03”

At 1.46pm the fire service confirmed that the fire was ‘under control’ and that the response would be scaled back.

1 . Emergency services called to fire at ‘multiple properties’ on West Sussex street Emergency services called to fire at ‘multiple properties’ on West Sussex street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell