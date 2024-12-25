Emergency services called to fire in West Sussex

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am.
Crews were called to an additional fire at approximately 5am.
Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am on Christmas Day. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am on Christmas Day. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am on Christmas Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am on Christmas Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell
