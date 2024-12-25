Emergency services called to fire in West Sussex

By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:43 GMT
Emergency services were called to a fire in West Sussex in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to Victoria Road on Clifton Road in Worthing following reports of a fire at approximately 2.30am.

Crews were called to an additional fire at approximately 5am.

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:West SussexEmergency servicesSussex PoliceWorthing
