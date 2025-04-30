Pictures show ambulance crews and fire trucks on the scene at the hospital following an incident at approximately 11.20am today (April 30).
The hospital remains opening following the incident.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue and the South East Coast Ambulance service have been contacted for comment.
1. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital
Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital
Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital
Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital
Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.