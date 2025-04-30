Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Emergency services are on the scene following an incident at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Pictures show ambulance crews and fire trucks on the scene at the hospital following an incident at approximately 11.20am today (April 30).

The hospital remains opening following the incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue and the South East Coast Ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

1. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

2. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

3. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

4. Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital

Emergency services called to incident at Eastbourne hospital Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice