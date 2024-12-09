Emergency services called to late night car fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to a late night car fire in Eastbourne on Sunday, December 8.

Two fire engines were called to Seaside in the town following reports of a single vehicle fire at 11.41pm.

The fire service added that crews used one hose reel jet and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

The service added that no casualties were reported following the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.41pm on December 8 to reports of a single vehicle fire on Seaside, Eastbourne.

“Two fire engines from Eastbourne were in attendance and crews used breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reports of any casualties.

“Crews left the scene by 12.37am and the incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

Emergency services called to late night car fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to late night car fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to late night car fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to late night car fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

