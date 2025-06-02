Emergency services called to tackle fire in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:21 BST

Emergency services were called to help tackle a fire in Eastbourne.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS) were called on Sunday, June 1 following reports of a fire at a property on Silverdale Road.

Two fire engines used two breathing apparatus and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, a spokesperson for ESFRS confirmed.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called on June 1 at 7.41pm to reports of a fire in a kitchen at a domestic property in Silverdale Road, Eastbourne.

Emergency services at Silverdale Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesEmergency services at Silverdale Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures
Emergency services at Silverdale Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

"Two fire engines from Eastbourne were in attendance.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

“A Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan was also used for smoke clearance.

“There were no casualties reported and the fire was deemed to be accidental.”

