The B2104 Langney rise in the town was part blocked on Wednesday, April 9 due to the fire.
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue attended the fire at 2.46pm, later confirming that the fire to be accidental.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on April 9 at 2.46pm.
"Two crews attended the accidental fire and no casualties reported. The stop message came in at 4.35pm.”
The road was reopened again at 4.20pm.
1. Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne
Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
