Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
A road was blocked in Eastbourne following a fire in the back of a van.

The B2104 Langney rise in the town was part blocked on Wednesday, April 9 due to the fire.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue attended the fire at 2.46pm, later confirming that the fire to be accidental.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on April 9 at 2.46pm.

"Two crews attended the accidental fire and no casualties reported. The stop message came in at 4.35pm.”

The road was reopened again at 4.20pm.

