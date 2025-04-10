The B2104 Langney rise in the town was part blocked on Wednesday, April 9 due to the fire.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue attended the fire at 2.46pm, later confirming that the fire to be accidental.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on April 9 at 2.46pm.

"Two crews attended the accidental fire and no casualties reported. The stop message came in at 4.35pm.”

The road was reopened again at 4.20pm.

1 . Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Emergency services called to van fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures