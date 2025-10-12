Emergency services in Horsham: man declared dead at scene, Sussex Police confirm

Sussex Police have confirmed that a man died in Horsham on Saturday, October 11, after several emergency vehicles were seen near The Capitol Theatre.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday, October 12: “Emergency services were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man in North Street, Horsham on Saturday (11 October) at around 7.40am.

“Sadly, the man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our condolences are with his family.

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of the incident. We are currently treating the incident as not suspicious. We have no further information at this time.”

