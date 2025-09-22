Emergency services locate missing elderly person near Pevensey Bay

Emergency services have located a missing elderly person near Pevensey Bay.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI Eastbourne launched both lifeboats to assist in the search on Thursday, September 18 at 11pm.

An RNLI Eastbourne spokesperson said: “Our volunteer crews carried out a thorough search by sea alongside other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The search was stood down shortly before 1am when Sussex Police located the individual safe and well inland.

“A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who dropped everything to respond, and to everyone involved in the search for their teamwork and swift response.”