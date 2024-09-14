Emergency services on the scene following residential fire in West Sussex

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 17:31 BST
Emergency services are on the scene following a residential fire in West Sussex this evening (Saturday, September 14).

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue are on the scene at a fire at Broadfield in Crawley.

Fire crews from Storrington, Horsham, Worthing, East Grinstead and Crawley are on the scene of the fire.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire service urged residents to stay clear of the area.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.

1. b25lY21zOjY4ZGYzMjgwLWJhNzYtNDI3Yi1iMGZlLTlhZTJiZTY0OGFmNzphNDA5ZTQ2NS04NTE1LTQ3OTItOTE2MC0zZmVhODNiZjJjYjI=.jpg

Emergency services are on the scene following a residential fire in West Sussex this evening (Saturday, September 14). Photo: JPI

