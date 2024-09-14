Emergency services on the scene following residential fire in West Sussex

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue are on the scene at a fire at Broadfield in Crawley.
Fire crews from Storrington, Horsham, Worthing, East Grinstead and Crawley are on the scene of the fire.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire service urged residents to stay clear of the area.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.
