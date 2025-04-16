Emergency services respond to 'boat fire' near Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to reports of a boat fire at a sailing club yesterday (Tuesday, April 15).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescue crews were paged to Itchenor after reports of a vessel on fire with ‘two adults and a child on board’, according to Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

“Chichester Harbour Patrol, Hayling Lifeboat and the Fire Service were all tasked alongside us,” a spokesperson for the rescue team said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vessel was towed to Itchenor Jetty and handed over to us, and was checked over by the Fire Service to ensure the fire was out.”

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Crew shared this photo from yesterday's rescue missions.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) said it was called to Itchenor Sailing Club at 1.08pm, and confirmed there was ‘no fire situation’.

"Joint Fire Control sent crews from East Wittering and Chichester to the scene,” a spokesperson for WSFRS said.

"Upon investigation firefighters found that the boat had overheated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately there was no fire situation and crews booked away from the scene at around 2pm."

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to Hayling Island yesterday evening after three people became stuck in mud.

They were joined by Hayling Coastguard Team, Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175, the fire service and the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The casualties were winched off the mud and recovered to safety by the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

"This incident shows the huge importance of all emergency assets being able to work together to save lives.”