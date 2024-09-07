Emergency services respond to serious A24 incidents: everything we know so far

2 . A24 Closed Northbound from Long Furlong - Friday September 6

On Friday, September 6, Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell said: "A24 Closed Northbound from Long Furlong - car barrier, oil on road surface." A statement from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service on X reads: "The A24 northbound is closed between Long Furlong and Washington following a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire and Storrington were in attendance. Road expected expected remain closed owing to fuel spillage. Please avoid the area." Photo: Sussex news and pictures