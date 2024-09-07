Emergency services respond to serious A24 incidents: everything we know so far

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 12:18 BST
Here’s everything we know so far about incidents that have occurred on the A24.

Sussex World has contacted Sussex Police for statements about the incidents mentioned in this photo article.

There have been two reported incidents on A24.

1. Incidents on A24

There have been two reported incidents on A24. Photo: Sussex news and pictures

On Friday, September 6, Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell said: "A24 Closed Northbound from Long Furlong - car barrier, oil on road surface." A statement from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service on X reads: "The A24 northbound is closed between Long Furlong and Washington following a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire and Storrington were in attendance. Road expected expected remain closed owing to fuel spillage. Please avoid the area."

2. A24 Closed Northbound from Long Furlong - Friday September 6

On Friday, September 6, Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell said: "A24 Closed Northbound from Long Furlong - car barrier, oil on road surface." A statement from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service on X reads: "The A24 northbound is closed between Long Furlong and Washington following a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire and Storrington were in attendance. Road expected expected remain closed owing to fuel spillage. Please avoid the area." Photo: Sussex news and pictures

A reported a road traffic collision at around 8.30 pm on the A24 by Bost Hill.

3. Incidents on A24

A reported a road traffic collision at around 8.30 pm on the A24 by Bost Hill. Photo: Sussex news and pictures

Related topics:Emergency servicesA24Sussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice