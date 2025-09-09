Emergency services rush to scene of crash at West Sussex village shop as photos show destruction left behind

The emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision at the Grape Tree shop – on The Street – on Tuesday morning (September 9).

Among them were paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), who were called by Sussex Police – to ‘reports of a road traffic collision’ – around 11.15am.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews assessed and treated one patient on scene who was then discharged from our care.”

Grape Tree is a value refill shop, which allows customers to ‘elevate your healthy eating without breaking the bank’.

It sells a variety of organic food and health food snacks, including keto options and free from gluten, nuts, lactose, and dairy.

After the incident, a member of staff told this newspaper: "I was talking to my colleague and heard a loud bang. We looked up to see a car coming through the shop.

"The main thing is no one was standing there. There’s an awful lot of damage, a major amount.

"We need to get it boarded up and cleared.

"The shop is shut for the rest of the day.

"It’s an awful accident. At the end of the day, no one was hurt, which is the main thing.”

As a result of the collision, the B2140 is partially blocked.

AA Traffic News reported slow traffic due to crash on B2140 Sea Lane – both ways between Broadmark Lane and The Street.

