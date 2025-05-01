Emergency services rush to West Sussex beach

An emergency incident is ongoing on Littlehampton beach.

The beach is reportedly taped off at the pier after a suspected unexploded bomb was found.

The incident was reported around 3.20pm on Thursday (May 1).

Sussex Police officers and Coastguard crews are assisting at the scene.

Stock image of Coastguard Rescue Teams in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has been sent to a report of suspected ordnance near Littlehampton beach, made at about 3.20pm on May 1.

"Sussex Police has also been alerted.”

Updates to follow as and when they become available.

