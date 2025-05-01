Emergency services rush to West Sussex beach
An emergency incident is ongoing on Littlehampton beach.
The beach is reportedly taped off at the pier after a suspected unexploded bomb was found.
The incident was reported around 3.20pm on Thursday (May 1).
Sussex Police officers and Coastguard crews are assisting at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has been sent to a report of suspected ordnance near Littlehampton beach, made at about 3.20pm on May 1.
"Sussex Police has also been alerted.”
Updates to follow as and when they become available.
