Here’s everything we know about the emergency incident, which happened on Littlehampton seafront on Thursday (May 1).

The beach was taped off at the pier after a suspected unexploded bomb was found around 3.20pm. The incident was ongoing for more than five hours.

Sussex Police officers and Coastguard crews were pictured assisting at the scene, with a safety cordon set up.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has been sent to a report of suspected ordnance near Littlehampton beach, made at about 3.20pm on May 1.

Littlehampton seafront was sealed off by the police and Coastguard. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Sussex Police has also been alerted.”

The police later confirmed that the item in question was ‘not an explosive ordnance’.

A spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report at 3.30pm of a suspected explosive shell or flare being found on the beach, near the coastguard tower, on Littlehampton beach.

“After liaison with EOD it has been confirmed that it is not an explosive ordnance.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, Arun District Council warned the public to stay away from the area.

A statement from the council said: “The promenade at Littlehampton beach has been closed temporarily at the western end by the coastguard tower, due to a suspected bomb under the tower.

“The beach has been cleared, and the public toilets are closed.

“Emergency services are on the way. Please stay away from the area.”

Coastguard teams remained on the scene to ‘investigate further’. The item was eventually removed by the bomb squad at around 8.45pm.

In an update provided late on Thursday night, a spokesperson for Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The team were tasked this evening to assist Sussex Police and Arun District Council in securing and maintaining a cordon after a potential piece of ordnance was found on Littlehampton Promenade.

“Details were sent to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) for analysis. It was decided that a team would attend scene to investigate further.

“Thankfully the item was found to be safe and of no concern.”

The beach and promenade have now been reopened to the public, the Coastguard confirmed.

“Ordnance can come in many shapes and sizes, if you spot something suspicious on the coast, don’t touch or move the item, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard,” the spokesperson added.