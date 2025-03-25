The fire service has issued safety advice after an incident at a property in Littlehampton.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was alerted at 8.50am last Tuesday (March 18) to reports of a fire involving a property on Greenfields in Wick.

A fundraising campaign has since been launched to support the families who ‘lost everything’, when a fire ‘destroyed’ three flats in the building.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “While the local community has shown amazing generosity by donating second-hand clothes, toys, and furniture, there is still so much more they need to rebuild their lives.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews were ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The funds raised will go directly to the three affected families, to help them replace their essentials and get back on their feet after this tragic loss.

“The campaign has raised £900 so far, with a target of £2,000.”

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

“The last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.

“Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”

The fire service has since revealed the suspected cause of the blaze.

"We believe the fire to be of accidental ignition, likely caused by a faulty electrical item,” a spokesperson added.

"To reduce the risk of electrical fires in the home, residents should avoid leaving electrical items – such as mobile phones and laptops – plugged in or unattended, especially at night.

"Always use chargers from reputable retailers to ensure they meet UK product safety standards, and ensure homes are fitted with working smoke alarms.

"More electrical fire safety advice can be found on our website: www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/electrical-and-heating-appliance-safety-advice/."

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/family-with-three-small-children-lost-everything-in-a-fire