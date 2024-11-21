Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision near Lewes on Wednesday, November 20

Police officers were called to a two-vehicle collision, which involved a motorbike and a car at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Police said the incident took place on Earwig Corner, the junction of Uckfield Road and Ringmer Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the rider, a 33-year-old local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

“Officers are investigating, and have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Ascot.”