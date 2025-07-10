Field fire near East Sussex village: two engines attend incident as heatwave starts

There were reports of a field fire in Burwash on Wednesday, July 9.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 12.17pm to the incident on private land near High Street.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There were two fire engines with crews from Battle and Uckfield, two landrovers and two officers in attendance. Crews used 1 x breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and wildfire beaters to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire was accidental.”