Field fire near East Sussex village: two engines attend incident as heatwave starts

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 07:58 BST
There were reports of a field fire in Burwash on Wednesday, July 9.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 12.17pm to the incident on private land near High Street.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There were two fire engines with crews from Battle and Uckfield, two landrovers and two officers in attendance. Crews used 1 x breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and wildfire beaters to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire was accidental.”

