Field fire near East Sussex village: two engines attend incident as heatwave starts
There were reports of a field fire in Burwash on Wednesday, July 9.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 12.17pm to the incident on private land near High Street.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There were two fire engines with crews from Battle and Uckfield, two landrovers and two officers in attendance. Crews used 1 x breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and wildfire beaters to extinguish the fire.
“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire was accidental.”