Fire and Rescue service issues 'crucial' safety advice following East Sussex incident
On February 6, teams were called to a property where the CO alarm was sounding. The caller had reported the smell of gas and told firefighters they felt dizzy.
As part of their response, crews led a full evacuation of the property, identifying a gas leak and handing over two people whop were suffering from symptoms of CO exposure to the care of the ambulance service.
After securing the scene, the incident was handed over to the gas board, and now, East Sussex Fire and Rescue is advising residents to stay safe by adhering to the following tips:
- Install CO alarms in all areas with fuel-burning appliances.
- Schedule annual servicing for appliances with a qualified professional.
- Test alarms regularly and keep them free from dust.
- Replace batteries as needed to ensure they remain in working order.
- Use only Gas Safe registered engineers for gas safety checks.
Residents are also urged to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, listed below, and to call 111, or 999 in emergency if they think they have been exposed.
- A small headache
- Feeling dizzy
- Feeling sick
- Throwing up
- Feeling tired
- Feeling sleepy
If their CO sounds or you suspect a gas leak, residents are advised to do the following:
- Evacuate immediately – stop using all appliances and leave the property.
- Call the National Gas Emergency Service at 0800 111 999 or the HSE Gas Safety Advice Line at 0800 300 363.
- Do not re-enter the property (wait for advice from the emergency services).
- Seek medical help if you feel unwell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.