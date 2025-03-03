Fire and Rescue service issues 'crucial' safety advice following East Sussex incident

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued some ‘crucial’ safety advice following an incident involving carbon monoxide in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 6, teams were called to a property where the CO alarm was sounding. The caller had reported the smell of gas and told firefighters they felt dizzy.

As part of their response, crews led a full evacuation of the property, identifying a gas leak and handing over two people whop were suffering from symptoms of CO exposure to the care of the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After securing the scene, the incident was handed over to the gas board, and now, East Sussex Fire and Rescue is advising residents to stay safe by adhering to the following tips:

Fire and Rescue service

Install CO alarms in all areas with fuel-burning appliances.

Schedule annual servicing for appliances with a qualified professional.

Test alarms regularly and keep them free from dust.

Replace batteries as needed to ensure they remain in working order.

Use only Gas Safe registered engineers for gas safety checks.

Residents are also urged to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, listed below, and to call 111, or 999 in emergency if they think they have been exposed.

A small headache

Feeling dizzy

Feeling sick

Throwing up

Feeling tired

Feeling sleepy

If their CO sounds or you suspect a gas leak, residents are advised to do the following:

Evacuate immediately – stop using all appliances and leave the property.

Call the National Gas Emergency Service at 0800 111 999 or the HSE Gas Safety Advice Line at 0800 300 363.

Do not re-enter the property (wait for advice from the emergency services).

Seek medical help if you feel unwell.