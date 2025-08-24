Fire breaks out at Eastbourne home in one of two night-time incidents

The first alert came at 8.30pm when a fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road.

The fire started in a first-floor bedroom of the three-storey property.

Two crews, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel, put out the fire.

According to an eye-witness, one woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

While this incident was coming to a close, a second fire was reported at an address in Mill Road at 9.10pm.

The fire service confirmed that two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire at the ‘derelict property’.

