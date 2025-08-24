Fire breaks out at Eastbourne home in one of two night-time incidents

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:05 BST
Fire crews were called to two incidents in Eastbourne on Saturday night (August 23).

The first alert came at 8.30pm when a fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road.

The fire started in a first-floor bedroom of the three-storey property.

Two crews, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel, put out the fire.

According to an eye-witness, one woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

While this incident was coming to a close, a second fire was reported at an address in Mill Road at 9.10pm.

The fire service confirmed that two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire at the ‘derelict property’.

A fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road, Eastbourne, at 8.30pm on Saturday (August 23).

1. Eastbourne fire incidents

A fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road, Eastbourne, at 8.30pm on Saturday (August 23). Photo: Dan Jessup

A fire was reported at a ‘derelict property’ in Mill Road, Eastbourne, at 9.10pm on Saturday (August 23).

2. Eastbourne fire incidents

A fire was reported at a ‘derelict property’ in Mill Road, Eastbourne, at 9.10pm on Saturday (August 23). Photo: Dan Jessup

A fire was reported at a ‘derelict property’ in Mill Road, Eastbourne, at 9.10pm on Saturday (August 23).

3. Eastbourne fire incidents

A fire was reported at a ‘derelict property’ in Mill Road, Eastbourne, at 9.10pm on Saturday (August 23). Photo: Dan Jessup

A fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road, Eastbourne, at 8.30pm on Saturday (August 23).

4. Eastbourne fire incidents

A fire was reported at a maisonette in St Aubyn's Road, Eastbourne, at 8.30pm on Saturday (August 23). Photo: Dan Jessup

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Fire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice