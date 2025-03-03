Fire breaks out at electrical substation in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Fire crews were called to an incident at an electrical substation in Lancing.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted to a fire in Norton Road, around 11.30am, on Monday (March 3).

"Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a fire in an electrical substation and a cordon was set up," a fire service spokesperson said.

"The fire was safely extinguished using hose reels, jets, extinguishers and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"During the incident local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."

Fire crews were called to an incident at an electrical substation in Lancing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

