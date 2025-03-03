West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted to a fire in Norton Road, around 11.30am, on Monday (March 3).

"Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a fire in an electrical substation and a cordon was set up," a fire service spokesperson said.

"The fire was safely extinguished using hose reels, jets, extinguishers and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"During the incident local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."