Fire breaks out at Hastings flat

By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th May 2025, 10:11 BST
A fire broke out at a flat in Hastings early in the morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three people were treated at the scene after the blaze broke out on Thursday (May 15).

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now been launched.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a flat in Hughenden Road, Hastings, at 6.16am on May 15.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Hastings

“Three appliances attended and all occupants had safely evacuated the property.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire. A Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan was used to remove smoke from the building. Three casualties were reported and treated at the scene.

“The stop message came in at 8.13am.

“A fire investigation is now underway.”

