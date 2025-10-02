Fire breaks out at home in West Sussex village

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident – in the Arun seaside village and civil parish – at 1.20pm on Thursday (October 2).

"We currently have three fire engines in attendance at a house fire on South Avenue, Aldwick and the road has been sealed-off,” a social media post read.

"Please avoid the area and keep your windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

The fire service provided an update at 3.25pm.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.41am this morning to a house fire in South Avenue, Aldwick.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a bedroom on the first floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel.

“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Crews left the scene at 1.50pm, the fire service said.

