West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted just after 6pm to a fire in Pilgrims Walk, Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a garden. Firefighters extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels.
“Crews remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots or signs of fire.”
The crews left the scene at 7.20pm, the fire service said.