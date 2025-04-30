Fire breaks out at home in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Fire crews were called to a home in Worthing on Tuesday evening (April 29).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted just after 6pm to a fire in Pilgrims Walk, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a garden. Firefighters extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels.

“Crews remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots or signs of fire.”

The crews left the scene at 7.20pm, the fire service said.

