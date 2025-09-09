Fire breaks out at home in Worthing - In pictures

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
The emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire in Worthing.

Police officers and paramedics joined firefighters at the scene of a flat fire in Mill Road, Worthing, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (September 9).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance. Crews left the scene at 2pm.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews ‘assessed one patient’ who was then ‘discharged from our care’.

1. Worthing flat fire

Police officers and paramedics joined firefighters at the scene of a flat fire in Mill Road, Worthing, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (September 9). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

