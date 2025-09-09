Fire breaks out at home in Worthing - In pictures

Police officers and paramedics joined firefighters at the scene of a flat fire in Mill Road, Worthing, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (September 9).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance. Crews left the scene at 2pm.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews ‘assessed one patient’ who was then ‘discharged from our care’.

