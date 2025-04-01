Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have rushed to a home near Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident just after 8pm.

"We're currently at the scene of a fire at a domestic property close to the A285 / Thicket Lane area of Boxgrove, near Chichester,” a social media statement read.

"Five fire engines are in attendance

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Updates to follow as and when they become available.