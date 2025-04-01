Fire breaks out at home near Chichester - 'Avoid the area'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 20:47 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Firefighters have rushed to a home near Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident just after 8pm.

"We're currently at the scene of a fire at a domestic property close to the A285 / Thicket Lane area of Boxgrove, near Chichester,” a social media statement read.

"Five fire engines are in attendance

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a domestic property close to the A285 / Thicket Lane area of Boxgrove near Chichester. Photo: Jack ChivertonFire crews are at the scene of a fire at a domestic property close to the A285 / Thicket Lane area of Boxgrove near Chichester. Photo: Jack Chiverton
“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Updates to follow as and when they become available.

