The emergency services rushed to a property fire in Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews were ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called at 8.50am this morning to reports of a fire involving a property on Greenfields in Wick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joint Fire Control mobilised six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – on Tuesday morning (March 18) – that crews are ‘at the scene of a property fire’ on Greenfields in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.”

The fire service said the last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.

The spokesperson added: “Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”