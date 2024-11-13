Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire at a football club in East Sussex is being treated as arson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported that a number of children had to be evacuated at Hailsham Town Football Club on Tuesday night (November 12).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a hedge fire at the recreation ground in Western Road, Hailsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “Two fire engines from Eastbourne were in attendance and crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a hedge fire at the recreation ground in Western Road, Hailsham. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“There were no reports of any injuries. The fire was out by 8.05pm and the incident was handed over to the police.”

Sussex Police has since issued a statement, confirming an arson investigation is underway.

A statement read: “The incident is being treated as suspected deliberate ignition and our enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1235 of 12/11.”

Hailsham Town FC has posted about the incident on social media.

The post read: “The club is aware of a fire in the hedge between the ground and the recreation ground.

“Fire crews are on site, and we thank them, and our volunteers who can be seen in some of the publicly available videos for their efforts in tackling the blaze and saving equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A full statement will be made in due course. Comments have been closed at this time.”

The club posted on Facebook at 10.20am on Wednesday: “Fortunately the damage was limited to the hedge and stand bearing the brunt of the fire.”

They thanked the fire service and volunteers who turned up to move the club’s junior goalposts out of harms way.