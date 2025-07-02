Fire breaks out at Tesco St Leonards store
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the Tesco Extra store in Church Wood Drive just after 7.50am.
Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called on July 2 at 7.51am to reports of a light fitting on fire at a commercial property in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards.
“Two fire engines from Hastings the Ridge and Bohemia Road were in attendance. Crews used two CO2 extinguishers to put the fire out.
“The fire was accidental and there were no casualties reported.
“Crews liaised with and handed over to an electrical engineer and the store manager.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.