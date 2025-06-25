A fire broke out at waste management facility in a Mid Sussex village on Tuesday night (June 24).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident in Turners Hill at 9.30pm.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a waste management facility on East Street, Turners Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

A fire broke out at waste management facility in Turners Hill on Tuesday night (June 24). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

The fire service issued an updated statement on Wednesday morning.

This read: “We were called at 8.56pm last night to a fire at a recycling depot in East Street, Turners Hill.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised eight fire engines and two water carriers to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon arrival crews found the building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard to extinguish the fire using jets.

“Our attendance has been scaled down this morning while we continue to monitor the scene.”