Fire breaks out at waste management facility in West Sussex village
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident in Turners Hill at 9.30pm.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a waste management facility on East Street, Turners Hill.
“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”
The fire service issued an updated statement on Wednesday morning.
This read: “We were called at 8.56pm last night to a fire at a recycling depot in East Street, Turners Hill.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised eight fire engines and two water carriers to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found the building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard to extinguish the fire using jets.
“Our attendance has been scaled down this morning while we continue to monitor the scene.”