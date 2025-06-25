Fire breaks out at waste management facility in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fire broke out at waste management facility in a Mid Sussex village on Tuesday night (June 24).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident in Turners Hill at 9.30pm.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a waste management facility on East Street, Turners Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

A fire broke out at waste management facility in Turners Hill on Tuesday night (June 24). Photo: Stock image / Sussex Worldplaceholder image
A fire broke out at waste management facility in Turners Hill on Tuesday night (June 24). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

The fire service issued an updated statement on Wednesday morning.

This read: “We were called at 8.56pm last night to a fire at a recycling depot in East Street, Turners Hill.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised eight fire engines and two water carriers to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Upon arrival crews found the building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard to extinguish the fire using jets.

“Our attendance has been scaled down this morning while we continue to monitor the scene.”

Related topics:FireTwitterWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice