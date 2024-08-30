Fire breaks out at West Sussex rubbish tip site as dramatic video shows billowing smoke
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of an incident at a rubbish tip in West Sussex.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30).
A spokesperson added: “We currently have eight fire engines, two water carriers and an aerial ladder platform responding to the incident.
"People who live nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."
Updates will follow as and when they become available.
1. Climping fire
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Climping fire
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.