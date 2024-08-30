West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30).

A spokesperson added: “We currently have eight fire engines, two water carriers and an aerial ladder platform responding to the incident.

"People who live nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."

Updates will follow as and when they become available.

