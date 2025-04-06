Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have been sent to the scene of a fire in an East Sussex village this afternoon (Sunday, April 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said fire fire engines have been dispatched.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

The incident was first reported just after 2.40pm today.

Fire

The fire broke out in Warbleton, Heathfield.

Following the outbreak of the fire, a spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called at 2.42pm on April 6 to reports of a fire in Furnace Lane, Warbleton, Heathfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four fire engines with crews from Eastbourne, Uckfield and Crowborough and two Land Rovers from Seaford and Wadhurst are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area.

“This is a large fire in the open and crews are working hard to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Steady progress is being made. Crews are continuing to work hard to put the fire out.”

ESFRS said crews were damping down and checking for hotspots just before 6pm.

The spokesperson added: “The incident has been scaled down and two appliances currently remain at the scene.”