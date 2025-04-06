Fire breaks out in Heathfield; firefighters from Eastbourne, Crowborough and Uckfield at scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said fire fire engines have been dispatched.
People are being advised to avoid the area.
The incident was first reported just after 2.40pm today.
The fire broke out in Warbleton, Heathfield.
Following the outbreak of the fire, a spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called at 2.42pm on April 6 to reports of a fire in Furnace Lane, Warbleton, Heathfield.
“Four fire engines with crews from Eastbourne, Uckfield and Crowborough and two Land Rovers from Seaford and Wadhurst are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area.
“This is a large fire in the open and crews are working hard to contain and extinguish the fire.
“Steady progress is being made. Crews are continuing to work hard to put the fire out.”
ESFRS said crews were damping down and checking for hotspots just before 6pm.
The spokesperson added: “The incident has been scaled down and two appliances currently remain at the scene.”