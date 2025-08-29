A fire has broken out on an industrial estate in West Sussex this morning (Friday, August 29).

The incident was first reported just before 7.35am today.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to avoid the area.

The incident happened in Midhurst.

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a fire on an industrial estate in West Sussex

On X (formerly Twitter), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving an industrial unit on the Wedglen Industrial Estate in Midhurst.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

We will have more as we get it.