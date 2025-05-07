Fire crews and police officers called to early hours incident in Shoreham
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A fire sparked a large emergency response on a residential road in Shoreham.
Fire engines and police cars were seen on Church Street in Shoreham around 1am on Tuesday (May 6).
Explaining the incident, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We responded to a fire at Church Street in Shoreham.
"Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found a small fire at the rear of a domestic property, which was extinguished using a hose reel.
"Fortunately there were no casualties."