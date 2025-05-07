Fire crews and police officers called to early hours incident in Shoreham

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 13:08 BST
A fire sparked a large emergency response on a residential road in Shoreham.

Fire engines and police cars were seen on Church Street in Shoreham around 1am on Tuesday (May 6).

Explaining the incident, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We responded to a fire at Church Street in Shoreham.

"Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a small fire at the rear of a domestic property, which was extinguished using a hose reel.

"Fortunately there were no casualties."

