Published 2nd May 2025, 08:24 BST
Fire crews attended a blaze at a launderette in Goring last night (Thursday, May 1).

Three fire engines were sent to Aldsworth Parade at 9.28pm following reports of a fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) said: “Upon arrival crews found a fire on the ground floor of the property.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

“Crews remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots.”

WSFRS confirmed its crews left the scene at 10.46pm.

