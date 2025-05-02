Three fire engines were sent to Aldsworth Parade at 9.28pm following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) said: “Upon arrival crews found a fire on the ground floor of the property.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels.
“Crews remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots.”
WSFRS confirmed its crews left the scene at 10.46pm.
