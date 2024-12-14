Fire crews attend Hove restaurant blaze

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 15:37 BST
Fire crews have fought a blaze at a restaurant in Hove this afternoon (Saturday, December 14).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to the blaze in Portland Road, Hove, at 1.45pm.

Photos show smoke billowing out of Mexican restaurant Dos Amigos.

Six fire engines were in use on the scene, and the fire service warned residents to avoid the area.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire has now been extinguished, all persons accounted for.”

Sussex Police were also photographed on the scene.

The police force has been approached for comment.

