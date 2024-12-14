East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to the blaze in Portland Road, Hove, at 1.45pm.
Photos show smoke billowing out of Mexican restaurant Dos Amigos.
Six fire engines were in use on the scene, and the fire service warned residents to avoid the area.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire has now been extinguished, all persons accounted for.”
Sussex Police were also photographed on the scene.
The police force has been approached for comment.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.