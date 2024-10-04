East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.55pm to reports of a shed fire in Eastbourne.
Crews arrived on the scene and discovered three sheds were alight at the rear of Queen's Road.
They used a main jet, two hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put the fire out.
The fire service confirmed there were no reports of injuries.
