Fire crews attend multiple shed blazes in Eastbourne road

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:32 GMT
Crews battled three shed fires in an Eastbourne road this afternoon (Friday, October 4).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.55pm to reports of a shed fire in Eastbourne.

Crews arrived on the scene and discovered three sheds were alight at the rear of Queen's Road.

They used a main jet, two hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

The fire service confirmed there were no reports of injuries.

