Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 07:34 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 08:10 BST
Fire crews battled a blaze at a property in Worthing last night (Monday, October 21).

Multiple fire crews – from both West and East Sussex – responded to the fire at a property in Broadwater Street West shortly before 11.30pm.

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

More on this as we have it.

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

1. Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Still from video by Eddie Mitchell

2. Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

Still from video by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

3. Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

4. Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing

Fire crews battle blaze in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:East Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice