Multiple fire crews – from both West and East Sussex – responded to the fire at a property in Broadwater Street West shortly before 11.30pm.
Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
More on this as we have it.
