Fire crews battle crop blaze on farm in South Downs

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST
West Sussex fire crews fought a large crop blaze on the South Downs in Shoreham.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to reports of ‘a large crop fire’ on land in Steyning Road at 6.50pm on Saturday (June 28).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two pumps and five wildfire vehicles to the scene.

“Firefighters used four high-pressure hose reels to bring the fire under control and a thermal imaging camera to deal with hotspots."

The last crew left the scene at 8pm, WSFRS confirmed.

