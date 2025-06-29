Fire crews battle crop blaze on farm in South Downs

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to reports of ‘a large crop fire’ on land in Steyning Road at 6.50pm on Saturday (June 28).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two pumps and five wildfire vehicles to the scene.
“Firefighters used four high-pressure hose reels to bring the fire under control and a thermal imaging camera to deal with hotspots."
The last crew left the scene at 8pm, WSFRS confirmed.
