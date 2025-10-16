Fire crews battle Seaford blaze

Six people are being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Seaford.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to a fire in Corsica Road, Seaford at 4.27am on Thursday, October 16.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Six fire appliances and four officers attended the scene.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and fought the fire with a hose reel jet and a main jet.

Corsica Road. Photo: Google Maps

"Police and ambulance were also on scene.

“There are reports of six casualties being treated for smoke inhalation.”

As of 7am, two appliances remain on scene with firefighters using a portable fan to manage the smoke, ESFRS confirmed.