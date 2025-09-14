West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at an incident on Kingsway in Hove.

The fire service have advised local residents to keep their windows and doors shut, and avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Posting on social media, a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a residential property on Kingsway in Hove.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

1 . Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures