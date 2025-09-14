Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at an incident on Kingsway in Hove.

The fire service have advised local residents to keep their windows and doors shut, and avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Posting on social media, a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a residential property on Kingsway in Hove.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex.

1. Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex.

2. Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex.

3. Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex.

4. Fire crews called to blaze at residential property in East Sussex

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a residential property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Sussex FireHove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice