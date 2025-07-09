Fire crews called to field fire in East Sussex village

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
Fire crews were called to a village in East Sussex following a field fire.

Two fire engines from Battle and Uckfield were called on Wednesday, July 9, to reports of a field fire on private land near High Street, Burwash at 12.17pm.

Two landrover and two officers were also in attendance, East Sussex Fire and Rescue added.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Crews used one breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and wildfire beaters to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire was accidental.”

