Fire crews called to fire at industrial unit in West Sussex
The fire service reported that at approximately 3.30pm crews were on the scene to help tackle a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.
Residents have been advised to avoid the area while crews tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are dealing with a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.
“Nearby residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed as there is a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.