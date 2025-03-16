Fire crews called to fire at industrial unit in West Sussex

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been called following a fire at an industrial unit in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service reported that at approximately 3.30pm crews were on the scene to help tackle a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area while crews tackle the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are dealing with a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.

The fire service reported that at approximately 3.30pm crews were on the scene to help tackle a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.

“Nearby residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed as there is a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.