Fire crews called to fire at industrial unit in West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 16:13 BST
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been called following a fire at an industrial unit in West Sussex.

The fire service reported that at approximately 3.30pm crews were on the scene to help tackle a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area while crews tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are dealing with a fire at an industrial unit on Coronation Way in Tangmere.

“Nearby residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed as there is a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.

