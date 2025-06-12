Fire crews called to Hastings blaze
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a residential building at The Cheviots at 2.33am.
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were in attendance with crews from The Ridge, Bohemia Road, Broad Oak, Bexhill and Battle.
Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, three hosereel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire.
“As of 3.19am the fire was out and all persons accounted for, with the incident being scaled down to three fire engines.
“The associated Housing provider is helping look after residents affected by the fire.
“The local authority also attended to provide support.
“South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police were also in attendance.”
ESFRS confirmed the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.