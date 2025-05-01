Fire crews called to house blaze in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to a house blaze in St Leonards early this morning (Thursday, May 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a residential property in Cedar Close at 2.53am following reports of a fire.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Crews are on scene using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire.”

‘All persons have been accounted for’, according to the fire service.