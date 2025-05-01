Fire crews called to house blaze in St Leonards
Fire crews were called to a house blaze in St Leonards early this morning (Thursday, May 1).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a residential property in Cedar Close at 2.53am following reports of a fire.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Crews are on scene using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire.”
‘All persons have been accounted for’, according to the fire service.
