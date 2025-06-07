Fire crews called to house blaze in Worthing

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said they were called at 7.36pm to reports of a fire at a terraced property in Park Road.

Five fire engines and a water carrier were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters located the blaze on the ground floor of the property.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was brought under control.

Motorists were also asked to avoid the area due to the large number of emergency service vehicles in attendance.

Engineers from UK Power Networks isolated power to a number of properties in Park Road and Lyndhurst Road to make the scene safe.

WSFRS confirmed the outage hadn’t impacted Worthing Hospital.

At 10.22pm last night, the fire service added: “We are scaling down our attendance at this incident now, but would continue to urge people to avoid the area.”

