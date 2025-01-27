Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire at an industrial site in Barnham was started accidentally.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 9.20am on Sunday (January 26) to ‘reports of a fire involving an outbuilding’, at an industrial site off Park Lane in Barnham.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and a water carrier to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and a thermal imaging camera.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 9.20am on Sunday (January 26) to ‘reports of a fire involving an outbuilding’, at an industrial site off Park Lane in Barnham. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The fire was of accidental ignition.”

During the incident, residents were urged to avoid the area.