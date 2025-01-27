Fire crews called to industrial site in West Sussex village
A fire at an industrial site in Barnham was started accidentally.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 9.20am on Sunday (January 26) to ‘reports of a fire involving an outbuilding’, at an industrial site off Park Lane in Barnham.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and a water carrier to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and a thermal imaging camera.
"Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The fire was of accidental ignition.”
During the incident, residents were urged to avoid the area.