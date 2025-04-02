“Five fire engines are in attendance,” a social media post read.
"If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.
“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
Updates to follow as and when they become available.
1. Southbourne fire
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
