Fire crews called to property in village near Chichester

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 20:17 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 21:17 BST
Fire crews have been called to property in a village near Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne.

“Five fire engines are in attendance,” a social media post read.

"If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Updates to follow as and when they become available.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne.

1. Southbourne fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne.

2. Southbourne fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne.

3. Southbourne fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported – at 7.10pm on Wednesday (April 2) – that crews were at the scene of a fire involving a property in Gordon Road, Southbourne. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice